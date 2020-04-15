Pets & Animals

'Pizza Groundhog' munches away in defiance of staredown from dogs in cute video

By and Jessica Gonzalez
PHILADELPHIA -- We've seen so many great videos over the past month or so, but we dare say... this may be the best. You remember New York's famous "Pizza Rat"? Well, move over... it's time to meet the "Pizza Groundhog!"

He's just munching away completely unfazed by Action News in Philadelphia viewer Kristin Chalela Bagnell or her two dogs.

Kristin captured the little, or not so little guy, outside her home in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section.

RELATED: Are dogs and cats happier now that we're sheltering in place? We asked experts

Kristin tells our sister station Action News the groundhog sat there for more than an hour, just casually munching away on that piece of pizza with no worries. All while dogs, Maggie and Moses, looked on.

We know he's definitely a Philly groundhog. He's got the attitude and he knows a good piece of pizza pie when he gets his hands on it.

See more stories and videos about animals here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspennsylvaniafunny videoanimalanimal newscute animalsu.s. & worldanimalsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Newsom gives update on California's fight against COVID-19
Coronavirus: San Francisco COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000
First responders honor medical workers in the South Bay
Would you give up personal data to return to work?
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Study: Social distancing practices may last until 2022
Show More
Coronavirus supplies: How Feds uncovered fraud involving 39 million N95 masks
Outside Lands could be next big Bay Area event canceled due to COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Newsom unveils plan to reopen California amid COVID-19 crisis
WATCH TODAY: Garcetti to announce plans on scaling back 'safer-at-home' orders
More TOP STORIES News