Nearly 100 dead baby hammerhead sharks wash ashore in Hawaii

HONOLULU --Nearly 100 baby hammerhead sharks were found dead in Hawaii this week, and investigators are trying to find out what happened to them.
The baby sharks were found at La Mariana Sailing Club in Honolulu.
Summer is pupping season for hammerheads, and they're known to be born in the area, but experts say it's unusual for shark babies to be found ashore in large numbers.
The baby sharks likely died after being caught in a fisherman's gill nets.
