Pets & Animals

New species of killer whale discovered off Chile coast

EMBED <>More Videos

A new species of killer whale has been discovered off the southern coast of Chile.

By ABC7.com staff
A new species of killer whale has been discovered off the southern coast of Chile.

Researchers from San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography say the whales look distinctly different than orcas.

Their signature white eyepatch is smaller, and their heads are bit more rounded than other killer whales.

The species is being called Type D. And it turns out they may not be so new after all.

For decades, there have been tales from fisherman and tourists who say they've seen the whale.

But this is the first time scientists can confirm their existence.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswhaleanimal newsus world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Pitbull rocks downtown SF for Salesforce's 20th anniversary
East Bay orchestra performs at national competition
Week after heavy rain and flooding clean-up continues in North Bay
Comedy with Cousins: The funny side of the Warriors' star center
Caltrans says relief on the way for Silicon Valley, Peninsula commuters
Berkeley doctor's new book focuses on connecting bodily, mental health
Free dental clinic in Vallejo will help hundreds
Show More
Deal reached between San Ramon Valley teachers, district
Too much rain hurts flowers in Bay Area
Taking on the toughest dance in 'The Sleeping Beauty'
South Bay students raise $10,000 for Make-A-Wish
'Oracle Park' signs installed at ballpark
More TOP STORIES News