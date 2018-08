We are getting a look at new video of a mountain lion in the middle of San Mateo!The home security video shows the mountain lion walking in the backyard and driveway of a home on Hobart Avenue.The mountain lion does not appear to be aggressive, Officers were unable to locate the animal.They are warning nearby residents to be on the lookout!A mountain lion was spotted nearby a couple days ago, and this area is less than a mile from where a mountain lion was recently captured.