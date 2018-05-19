TSA

Oakland Airport's TSA gets helping paw from man's best friend

EMBED </>More Videos

The Transportation Security Administration is employing new passenger screening dogs as part of its security operations. The dogs are specially trained to sniff out explosives and potential bomb materials, even in bags being carried through the airport. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Some friendly faces will be greeting passengers at Oakland International Airport, but their job will be serious business.

The Transportation Security Administration is employing new passenger screening dogs as part of its security operations. The agency's dogs are specially trained to sniff out explosives and potential bomb materials, even in bags being carried through the airport.

RELATED: Rescue dog now working for UC Berkeley Police Department

"We can move to different areas of the airport, not just in the queuing area where the passengers are," said David Von Damm, TSA federal security director. "You'll see our canines working all throughout the airport."

ABC7 got a demonstration of their skills when one of the dogs spotted the bait hidden in a decoy's camouflage-colored bag.

RELATED: Study reveals puppies reach maximum cuteness at eight weeks

Airport officials believe the canine screening program will also allow them to move passengers through the lines more efficiently without sacrificing security.

See more cute animals here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogsdogairport securitycute animalsairport newsair traveltravelTSAOakland International AirportOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Rescue dog now working for UC Berkeley PD
Study reveals puppies reach maximum cuteness at 8 weeks
TSA
TSA officer and child compete in unlikely dance battle
Report: TSA considers eliminating screenings at some smaller airports
TSA program has undercover air marshals watching Americans
NY Giants player accuses TSA of spilling mom's ashes
TSA asking foreign airports to focus on powders at airports
More TSA
PETS & ANIMALS
2nd baby bobcat rescued in San Anselmo
Florida man, 88, burns raccoon alive over eating mangoes
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News