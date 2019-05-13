Pets & Animals

Officers escort emu back home after it was found wandering streets in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Arizona -- We think you'll find this story quite emu-sing.

The police department in Phoenix got a strange call on Sunday and when they arrived to 65th Street and Cactus Road, they found an emu on the loose.

Officers were able to catch the large bird and find the owner after it was posted on the department's Facebook page.

A nearby Scottsdale police officer helped them by holding on to the emu until the Phoenix officers were able to escort it back home.

