ANIMAL ABUSE

Officials searching for man caught on camera kicking dog, fracturing its skull

San Francisco Animal Care and Control officials are searching for a man caught on camera severely injuring a stranger's small dog. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
San Francisco Animal Care and Control officials are searching for a man caught on camera severely injuring a stranger's small dog. The dog, Puppet, sustained a skull fracture while being brutally kicked by the suspect, they say.

Puppet is now receiving care at an emergency hospital.

RELATED: Reward doubled for information about injured puppies found in Oakland

Officials are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information should call Animal Care and Control emergency dispatch at 415-554-9400 or email acc.dispatch@sfgov.org.
pets-animalscrimeanimal abusesurveillancesurveillance videoanimal newsdogSan Francisco
