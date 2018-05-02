ANIMAL ATTACK

Officials warn tourists not to feed Kangaroos fast food after attacks

Australia officials are warning tourists not to feed wild kangaroos because they say the animals are attacking people who offer them chips and other processed foods. (Greg Piper MP)

MORISSET, Australia (KGO) --
If you're planning a trip to Australia, listen up. Officials are urging tourists not to offer wild kangaroos fast food.
They say the animals are addicted to junk food and they're attacking tourists who offer them chips, McDonald's and KFC as they try to take selfies with them.

Recent attacks have been reported two hours outside of Sydney in the grounds of Morisset Hospital.

Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper has raised the issue in Parliament of New South Wales. "There have been a number of reported incidents in which kangaroos have attacked visitors, in one case causing a very deep gash to a man's stomach," Piper said.

He says another man required 17 stitches in his face. "Despite a number of warning signs being placed throughout the area, people still come in droves and they feed the kangaroos processed foods," Piper said.
