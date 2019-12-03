Oh Deer: Buck antlers get tangled in Christmas lights

SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KGO) -- It's not quite a red-nosed reindeer but a deer in San Anselmo did get a bit wrapped up in the holiday season.A buck got tangled in holiday lights last week.Marin Humane Animal Services decided not to try to catch the animal because it is still able to graze and run and will naturally shed his antlers, and lights, soon.Animal services say this is a good reminder to make sure your holiday decorations are secure and high enough away from wildlife.