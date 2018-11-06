MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --It's Adopt a Senior Animal Month! Bay Area shelters say you can celebrate by making a big difference in the life of an older dog, cat or other animal in need of a home.
RELATED: From animal rescue to living with a pig and a french bulldog
Marin Humane tweeted a picture of senior pet in need, along with a message.
Happy Adopt a Senior Animal Month! Say hi to Stix, a 15-yr-old Bluetick Coonhound mix! Stix is a sweetie-pie who still has plenty of spark left. He gets along with other dogs and all people. https://t.co/GgNYWAYank #AdoptASeniorAnimalMonth #BluetickCoonhound #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/WN50ASwalQ— Marin Humane (@MarinHumane) November 1, 2018
"Say hi to Stix, a 15-yr-old Bluetick Coonhound mix! Stix is a sweetie-pie who still has plenty of spark left."
VIDEO: Humpback whales put on impressive display while feeding
Local shelters say they have plenty of senior pets who are just looking for a warm place to sleep, good meals and plenty of love. So, if you're thinking of adopting a new furry friend, consider opening your heart to an old soul.