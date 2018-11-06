Happy Adopt a Senior Animal Month! Say hi to Stix, a 15-yr-old Bluetick Coonhound mix! Stix is a sweetie-pie who still has plenty of spark left. He gets along with other dogs and all people. https://t.co/GgNYWAYank #AdoptASeniorAnimalMonth #BluetickCoonhound #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/WN50ASwalQ