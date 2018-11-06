ANIMAL RESCUE

Take Me Home? November is 'Adopt a Senior Animal Month'

This image shows Stix, a 15-year-old senior dog up for adoption at Marin Humane. (Marin Humane)

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
It's Adopt a Senior Animal Month! Bay Area shelters say you can celebrate by making a big difference in the life of an older dog, cat or other animal in need of a home.

Marin Humane tweeted a picture of senior pet in need, along with a message.

"Say hi to Stix, a 15-yr-old Bluetick Coonhound mix! Stix is a sweetie-pie who still has plenty of spark left."

Local shelters say they have plenty of senior pets who are just looking for a warm place to sleep, good meals and plenty of love. So, if you're thinking of adopting a new furry friend, consider opening your heart to an old soul.
