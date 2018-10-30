CUTE ANIMALS

Orangutan becomes surrogate mom to orphaned baby

An orangutan saved by rescuers is repaying the kindness shown to her by becoming a surrogate mother to an orphaned infant.

by abc7news.com staff
An orangutan saved by International Animal Rescue is repaying the kindness shown to her by becoming a surrogate mother to an orphaned infant.


The organization shared the video and photos of Monti and Anggun, writing: "After losing her mother, little Anggun was too young to be alone and in desperate need of a mother figure to guide her through the early stages of her life."

Monti knew exactly what to do. Caretakers say she was quick to sweep the tiny baby into her loving arms and provide the comfort and care the little orangutan was desperate for.

Monti is teaching Anggun important skills like opening coconuts. She is also on hand to comfort the infant when she cries.

