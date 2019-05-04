Orphaned sea otter pup rescued by Monterey Bay Aquarium has new home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGO) -- A 5-month old sea otter pup found orphaned on a beach in Santa Cruz is settling into a new home at the Oregon Zoo.Zookeepers named her "Uni Sushi," or Uni for short. Uni is the Japanese word for sea urchins, which are central to a sea otter's diet.They eat about a quarter of their weight in crustaceans and fish every day.She was discovered back in December and was brought to the Monterey Bay Aquarium's rescue and care program.Uni was not able to be paired with a surrogate mother, and she was eventually deemed non-releasable by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service.Uni is currently being cared for in a behind-the-scenes nursery, where zookeepers say she's getting along just fine with the other sea otters Lincoln and Juno.Visitors should get their first look at her next month.