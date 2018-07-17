PORTLAND, Ore. (KGO) --A group of otters at the Oregon Zoo have the right idea when it comes to staying cool in the summer heat.
Eddie, Juno and Lincoln recently took part in an ice party in Portland! The zoo shared video of the otters rolling around in pools full of ice.
It appears the otter trio really loves the cold treat. Eddie, Juno and Lincoln were spotted playfully chewing on the ice cubes -- hope they don't get a brain freeze!
