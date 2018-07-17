CUTE ANIMALS

Otters play in ice to stay cool in summer heat

EMBED </>More Videos

A group of otters at the Oregon Zoo have the right idea when it comes to staying cool in the summer heat. (Oregon Zoo via storyful)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGO) --
A group of otters at the Oregon Zoo have the right idea when it comes to staying cool in the summer heat.

RELATED: California sea otter population showing signs of recovery

Eddie, Juno and Lincoln recently took part in an ice party in Portland! The zoo shared video of the otters rolling around in pools full of ice.

RELATED: Video shows dolphins having fun with whales in Monterey Bay

It appears the otter trio really loves the cold treat. Eddie, Juno and Lincoln were spotted playfully chewing on the ice cubes -- hope they don't get a brain freeze!

Click here for more stories related to cute animals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscute animalsanimal newsanimalsu.s. & worldzooOregon
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CUTE ANIMALS
Egret chicks put on a show in Mountain View during nesting season
World's Ugliest Dog contest winner Zsa Zsa passes away
Sausalito center needs help naming otter pup
VIDEO: Chimp has heartwarming reunion with couple who helped raise him
More cute animals
PETS & ANIMALS
Bear roams LA neighborhood, takes dip in pool
9 years after dog mauling, NY teen continues growth, recovery
Orinda woman reunited with dog missing since 2015
No evidence of cruelty or neglect on pit bull that attacked Alameda Co. fire chief
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Measure to split California pulled from November ballot
Family says 5-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Travis Air Force Base
SoCal infant first to die from whooping cough since 2016
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Judge to determine voting districts for Santa Clara after possible system violation
eBay cutting nearly 300 jobs
ESPYs 2018: Aly Raisman among athletes to be recognized
Hwy 1 near Big Sur reopens 14 months after massive landslide
Show More
Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's drowning death
2 firefighters injured battling wildfire near Yosemite National Park
Thailand soccer team rescued from cave released from hospital
McDonalds giving away free fries for the rest of the year
Former Marine Jake Wood to receive ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
More News