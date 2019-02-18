PETS & ANIMALS

Paralyzed man reunited with dog stolen outside Connecticut home

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis reports on a man's reunion with his stolen dog outside his Connecticut home.

By
BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut --
A Connecticut man has been reunited with his beloved pooch after the dog was stolen outside his home.

Bridgeport police are investigating the theft of the a paralyzed man's rat terrier last weekend.

Surveillance video shows a woman picking up the dog and running into a car half a block away from Frank Casanovas' home.

Casanovas, 55, considers 8-year-old Princess a service dog of sorts.'

EMBED More News Videos

A Connecticut man has been reunited with his beloved pooch after the dog was stolen from outside his home


"I'm very attached to that dog," he said. "She means a lot to me."

Casanovas was paralyzed in a car accident 37 years ago, and he credits Princess with alerting family members during two recent health scares -- including one that resulted in Casanovas having a pacemaker implanted.

On Saturday, Princess ran out of the home on Roosevelt Street, which is not uncommon.

But as the video shows, someone grabbed her on her way back.

The dog was found a couple of blocks away on Friday, presumably ditched by the suspect.

A passerby recognized Princess and called the Casanovas.

Eyewitness News cameras were rolling when pet and owner were happily reunited.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogs stolenpettheftcaught on camerasurveillance videou.s. & worldConnecticut
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: 2 Clydesdales rescued from icy lake
Trail runner recounts life-or-death fight with mountain lion
Dog's mouth, paws bound with duct tape
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Tesla driver injured after fiery Model X crash in Fremont
18 trillion gallons of water soak Calif. during February storms
JACKPOT: Snow in Las Vegas!
PHOTOS: Tesla driver survives fiery Model X crash in Fremont
Confrontation during baby's photo shoot on Houston sidewalk
Residents speak out about Sausalito mudslide at city council meeting
SF Giants' Bruce Bochy to retire after 2019 season
11-year-old arrested after not reciting pledge of allegiance
Show More
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Wintry weather delays deliveries to North Bay Walmart
Oakland Diocese releases names of clergy accused of sexual abuse of minors
Work on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge starts Monday night
EXCLUSIVE: Adopted woman finds relative in Bay Area after 17-year search
More News