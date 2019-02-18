EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5140573" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Connecticut man has been reunited with his beloved pooch after the dog was stolen from outside his home

A Connecticut man has been reunited with his beloved pooch after the dog was stolen outside his home.Bridgeport police are investigating the theft of the a paralyzed man's rat terrier last weekend.Surveillance video shows a woman picking up the dog and running into a car half a block away from Frank Casanovas' home.Casanovas, 55, considers 8-year-old Princess a service dog of sorts.'"I'm very attached to that dog," he said. "She means a lot to me."Casanovas was paralyzed in a car accident 37 years ago, and he credits Princess with alerting family members during two recent health scares -- including one that resulted in Casanovas having a pacemaker implanted.On Saturday, Princess ran out of the home on Roosevelt Street, which is not uncommon.But as the video shows, someone grabbed her on her way back.The dog was found a couple of blocks away on Friday, presumably ditched by the suspect.A passerby recognized Princess and called the Casanovas.Eyewitness News cameras were rolling when pet and owner were happily reunited.