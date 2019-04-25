u.s. & world

Congolese park ranger captures heartwarming selfie with orphaned gorillas

VIRUNGA NATIONAL PARK, Congo -- Move over, Kim Kardashian: there's a new queen of selfies -- two of them, in fact.

The internet is fawning over a selfie featuring two gorillas, Ndakazi and Ndeze, and Mathieu Shamavu, a ranger at Virunga National Park in eastern Congo. Shamavu told the Associated Press that he was checking his phone when the two gorillas began to mimic his movements, so he took a picture with them.

"The photo was taken while I was following these gorillas as we are trying to take them to their natural environment from time to time," Shamavu explained. "All primates have the habit of standing up and even marching for a few seconds...so I was paying attention with my mobile and when I saw them doing these movements."

Virunga's management hopes the selfie will help boost the park's profile and encourage more people to contribute to the vital work of conserving the mountain gorillas and their unique natural habitat.

Ndakazi and Ndeze were orphaned 12 years ago when their families were killed by poachers. They were the first orphans to be cared for at the center, which according to Virunga park's management, is the only place in the world dedicated to the care of orphaned mountain gorillas.

"When they see us, they feel to be safe...they can't think about their family, their family members in the forest. They know we are...a member of the family. We are their friend," fellow Virunga ranger Andre Bauma said.

The mountain gorilla is classified as an endangered species by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. The organization estimates that there are only 600 mature individuals left in the wild, though researchers say their numbers are increasing.

There are two main wild populations spanning mountainous forested areas in Congo, Rwanda and Uganda. The species' main threats include poaching and habitat degradation.

MORE ANIMALS: Biggest great white shark ever filmed? Meet 20-foot Deep Blue
EMBED More News Videos

Deep Blue, a 20-foot great white shark spotted off the coast of Guadalupe Island, is widely considered to be among the biggest great white sharks ever filmed.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsafricawild animalsbuzzworthywhat's the dealgorillasu.s. & worldselfie
U.S. & WORLD
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News