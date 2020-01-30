Pets & Animals

Parrot sings, dances to 'Baby Shark' (doo doo doo doo doo doo)

KENT, England (KGO) -- Can't get "Baby Shark" out of your head? Neither can Henry the parrot!

New video shows the playful bird dancing to the catchy tune and belting out, "doo-doo doo-doo doo-doo."

Henry's musical talent was recorded by owner Hayley Fowler at her home in Kent, England.

"When your parrot's a better singer than you," wrote one person on YouTube after seeing the video.

Henry is about a year old.

"He had already started dancing with the 'Baby Shark' song a little when we got him," Fowler told Storyful. "We played 'Baby Shark' lots and sang and danced with him. So he picked it up even more. "

Pinkfong, the South Korean educational brand behind the hit tune, has produced thousands of songs over the years with "Baby Shark becoming its biggest viral sensation."
