Pets & Animals

Paw patrol: 2 LAPD officers rescue tiny puppy in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- A teeny, tiny puppy is safe thanks to two Los Angeles police officers.

The department says Officers Mercado and Tavera found the little pup while on patrol near Hobart Boulevard. The pint-sized dog was renamed "Hobart", after the street where the officers found him near.

RELATED: Puppy adopted after being placed in cereal box, dropped off at SoCal animal shelter

The puppy really took to the officers, refusing to leave their side.

So they scooped him up and took him back to the Hollywood Division, where he was captured on camera trotting next to Officer Mercado.

The department tweeted, "Welcome to LAPD Hobart!"



No word on when training begins for the newest furry member of the LAPD.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslos angelesanimal rescuelapdbaby animalscute animalsdogpuppy
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
American Canyon fire grows to 500 acres, 30 percent contained
SCOTUS to take on abortion, immigration, LGBT rights in new term
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
1,938 pound pumpkin wins contest
33rd horse dies at Santa Anita Park since December
Josh Jacobs rallies Raiders past Bears 24-21
Show More
3 arrested in connection with shooting after high school football game in Richmond
Police investigate after witness in Amber Guyger's trial killed
Fleet Week 2019: How the Blue Angels first took flight
2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine
Comedian Rip Taylor dies at 84
More TOP STORIES News