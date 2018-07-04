PETS

People turning to vets to tranquilize pets for Fourth of July fireworks

"Corrina," a German Shepherd is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
With so many illegal fireworks expected in the Oakland area for the Fourth of July, some pet owners are turning to their veterinarians to tranquilize pets.

The Fourth of July is anything but fun for Corrina, a 5-year-old German Shepherd who lives in the Oakland Hills -- a neighborhood that traditionally rocks on this holiday thanks to all the fireworks after dark.

"We're a little worried about tonight," said Marta Parker, Corrina's owner and a longtime resident of the Oakland. "She freaks, just wants to dig a hole in a corner. She's panting. She's running around, she wants to hide. It's sad."

That's why Parker will try something different for the first time this Fourth -- a mild tranquilizer for Corrina.

"A safe margin is usually a half milligram per pound," said Dr. Eric Braun, owner of Skyline Veterinary Hospital. Braun said it's not for everyone, but some dog owners are asking for a prescription for the holiday.

"Acepromazine--they're calling for their favorite sedative for their dog. It takes effect in about an hour and a half and lasts about six-to-eight hours," said Braun. "It's a mild sedative, and there's little danger in it, if dosed properly."

For many other dogs, the holiday is all about good fun, though their owners will keep a close eye on them come sunset.

"It's the first Fourth of July that we are having together, so I don't really know how he's going to react," said Jessica Gardezy, as she watched Jasper romp around the dog park at Joaquin Miller Park. "But it's Oakland so there's always firecrackers and stuff going off."

