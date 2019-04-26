Welcome to the world: Peregrine falcon eggs hatch at UC Berkeley campus in East Bay

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Two new members of a once endangered species have hatched on the campus of U.C. Berkeley in the East Bay.
The first of the baby Peregrine falcons was spotted on Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019 on the university's falcon cam.
The camera looks directly onto the nest, which is located atop the Campanile.
The UC Berkeley falcon parents are Annie and Grinnell.
They had three chicks last year, and two in 2017. This is the first time the public can watch the nest live.
Cameras were installed earlier this year after a crowdfunding effort brought in more than $14,500.
A third egg is still in the nest and could hatch at any time.
