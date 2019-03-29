Pets & Animals

Pet zebra escapes Florida home, is fatally shot by its owner

EMBED <>More Videos

File photo of zebra (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

CALLAHAN, Fla. -- Authorities say a pet zebra escaped from a Florida home and was shot and killed by its owner, who wasn't licensed to own the animal.

News outlets report the Nassau County Sheriff's Office says the zebra, named Shadow, injured itself somehow while escaping Wednesday in the town of Callahan.

Neighbors told WTLV-TV that the zebra was cornered by the owner and killed as authorities responded to the scene.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigators say the owner didn't have a valid captive wildlife license. Authorities didn't immediately release person's identity.

No other exotic animals were found on the property and the commission is trying to determine how the zebra escaped.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridafloridabuzzworthyanimalanimal rights
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Investors hitch a ride on Lyft's IPO
Woman dies after shooting in West Oakland BART Station parking lot
Bay Area residents implicated in college admission scandal due in court
Accuweather Forecast: Warmest this weekend
NASA cancels first all-female spacewalk due to spacesuit shortage
Warning after man with measles has dinner at a popular Livermore restaurant
South Bay assemblyman proposes bill to bring tougher penalties on porch piracy
Show More
Indiana mayor and presidential hopeful visits SF
South Bay MMA fighter survives massive fall from highway 87
Flu hits South Bay schools late in the season
Ryan Seacrest's most emotional moment on radio
DeBrincat's 2 goals lead Blackhawks past Sharks 5-4
More TOP STORIES News