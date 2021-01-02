Pets & Animals

New Year's resolutions: Dogs and cats could be key to sticking to 2021 fitness goals

By Eyewitness News
If your New Year's resolution is to be healthier, cats and dogs could be good motivation to help you stick to it.

Animal advocates in Utah's Animal Society say that a dog can be a great partner for a walk or run and pets are also good for mental health.

"We can go out and walk with our pets -- run if you're runners or take them hiking -- and even cats can enjoying walking on a harness and be present in the moment and pet your dog or cat and feel that release of the pressure on our lives these days," said Temma Martin of Best Friends Animal Society.

The advocates say if the pandemic has made you feel more isolated, pets are a great way to become more social.

They say animals are natural ice breakers and a great way to meet like-minded people.

However, masks, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings are strongly encouraged.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshealthdogsnew year's evecatspetsmental wellnessdognew year's daymental health
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Monterey County, felt in San Jose
Defiant Napa restaurant offers in-person dining
Nancy Pelosi's SF home vandalized overnight
Should pregnant women get the vaccine? Medical experts weigh in
Rain for 7 days straight in Bay Area, forecast shows
Warriors' James Wiseman 'tweaks' ankle in loss to Portland
Pop-up aims to support SJ's struggling service industry
Show More
East Bay child prodigy paints for a purpose
WATCH: Celebrate the new year with this NYE fireworks show in SF
Is Brexit good or bad? UK enters 'new chapter' outside EU
Armed Forces Bowl post-game brawl leaves players injured
New CA laws going into effect in 2021
More TOP STORIES News