Move over 'Pizza Rat', Philadelphia has a 'Pizza Groundhog'

By and Jessica Gonzalez
PHILADELPHIA -- We've seen so many great videos over the past month or so, but we dare say... this may be the best. You remember New York's famous "Pizza Rat"? Well, move over... it's time to meet the "Pizza Groundhog!"

He's just munching away completely unfazed by Action News in Philadelphia viewer Kristin Chalela Bagnell or her two dogs.

Kristin captured the little, or not so little guy, outside her home in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section.

Kristin tells our sister station Action News the groundhog sat there for more than an hour, just casually munching away on that piece of pizza with no worries. All while dogs, Maggie and Moses, looked on.

We know he's definitely a Philly groundhog. He's got the attitude and he knows a good piece of pizza pie when he gets his hands on it.

