PHOTOS: Raccoon makes itself at home in engine compartment of ABC7 News photographer's car

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of our ABC7 photographers ran into some trouble before work Monday, when a raccoon made itself at home in her car.Someone brought the raccoon to Fort Funston, released it, and drove away.The raccoon ran up into the car and got into the wheel well, and then in the engine compartment.San Francisco Animal Care and Control responded to get the animal out.The raccoon eventually ran out of the car, and right up into the engine compartment of the Animal Care and Control van.