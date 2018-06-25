PHOTOS: World's Ugliest Dogs strut their stuff in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) --It is an honor, and a privilege and a bit of an insult to be crowned the World's Ugliest Dog, but these pups from around the country flock to Petaluma each year for a chance to win the title, some cash for their owners, and some great puppy perks.
Here's a list of winners for the past 10 years:
- 2018 - ZaZa the Bulldog
- 2017 - Martha the Neapolitan Mastiff
- 2016 - SweePea Rambo the Chinese Crested
- 2015 - Quasi Modo the mutt with a Dutch Shepherd and pit bull mix
- 2014 - Peanut the mutt with a Chihuahua and Shih Tsu mix
- 2013 - Walle a dog described as a "huge-headed, duck-footed mix of beagle, boxer and basset hound"
- 2012 - Mugly the Chinese Crested
- 2011 - Yoda the Chinese Crested-Chihuahua mix
- 2010 - Princess Abby the Chihuahua with "a hunched and peculiar walk
- 2009 - Pabst the Boxer mix
- 2008 - Gus the Chinese Crested
