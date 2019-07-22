Pig Scramble cancelled at Sonoma County Fair

The 🐷 Pig Scramble is cancelled at the Sonoma County Fair.



Alicia Santorio owns a rescue pig, “Rupert”, and is glad the Pig Scramble is not coming back.



The activity to replace it? An obstacle course where kids will try to carry a greased watermelon 🍉.@abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/l2UC9aoCmJ