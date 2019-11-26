Police dogs in California star in hilarious Thanksgiving sketch

AUBURN, Calif. -- Police dogs in California wished everybody a very happy Thanksgiving in a hilarious sketch they made with the help of their handlers.
The video shows K9s Knox, Axel, King and Ronin as a family sitting down to enjoy a nice turkey meal together. Boring dad stories, browsing "Dogstagram," and a burnt pie all feature in the funny clip.
Placer County Sheriff's Office shared the video to their Facebook page saying, "Thanksgiving is a time to spend with family and friends, enjoy delicious foods and wear stretchy pants. If you find yourself stuck in that awkward conversation with a relative you only see once a year, we suggest you show them Placer County Sheriff's K9 Thanksgiving Day video."
Make sure to stay tuned till the end and watch the outtakes.
