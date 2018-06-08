ALLIGATOR

Police: Witness saw gator attack woman walking dogs in Florida park

Divers are searching a Florida pond after a witness said an alligator attacked a woman walking her dogs and dragged her into the water. She's been identified as 47-year-old Shizuka Matsuki. (KGO-TV)

Police say divers are searching a Florida pond after a witness said an alligator attacked a woman walking her dogs and dragged her into the water.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Shizuka Matsuki, a Plantation, Florida resident.

In a Sun Sentinel report , Davie Police Maj. Dale Engle said Matsuki's dogs would not leave the pond as divers searched for her Friday morning.

Engle said one of the dogs also was bitten by the alligator.

The pond is in a park near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, a major Miami-area tourist and entertainment attraction.

Authorities closed the park Friday.

