Power outages cause trouble for Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The power is back on at the Oakland Zoo, but earlier on Thursday, it was a much different story.Even though the zoo was closed to visitors, caretakers were working around-the-clock to make sure each animal has the right temperature-controlled environment.The zoo used generators to maintain the power supply to the reptile and amphibian room during the outage, which was a particular concern. Some of the endangered and threatened species that live in that exhibit cannot go even a moment outside of a precisely controlled environment. The other zones that were being closely monitored included the bug house.Some animals at the zoo could care less that the power was out. The alligators, elephants, and primates did just fine.