Coronavirus

Atlanta Humane Society puppies free to explore Georgia Aquarium as it remains closed during COVID-19 outbreak

ATLANTA -- An aquarium in Georgia is closed to humans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a different type of mammal had the opportunity to tour the facility this week.

Georgia Aquarium was closed Thursday, but its doors stayed open for two puppies from the Atlanta Humane Society.

Siblings Odie and Carmel, who are at AHS' foster home, got the opportunity to walk around and explore the aquarium all by themselves.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak

The aquarium has been closed to the public since March 19.

The global outbreak has closed museums and similar facilities nationwide, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York City and the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgeorgiamuseumscoronavirusu.s. & worldpuppy
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
House passes $2.2 trillion COVID-19 rescue bill amid last-minute snag
COVID-19 deaths soar over 500 in New York
Family makes urgent appeal for plasma from recovered COVID-19 patient
Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases nearly double in Bay Area over week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases nearly double in Bay Area over week
House passes $2.2 trillion COVID-19 rescue bill amid last-minute snag
DMV closing all field offices due to coronavirus
Coronavirus: Navy hospital ship arrives in Los Angeles | WATCH
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
US now most coronavirus cases in world
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Show More
Family makes urgent appeal for plasma from recovered COVID-19 patient
Oakland Southwest gate agent tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus: Happy hour goes virtual amid COVID-19 crisis
British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
COVID-19 deaths soar over 500 in New York
More TOP STORIES News