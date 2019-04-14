Pets & Animals

Puppies rescued from rubble after tornadoes in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas -- A couple lost their home of 18 years to tornadoes on Saturday, but they're grateful for the return of something irreplaceable.

"I just covered up, and I was praying, and then a big board back there in the backyard like shielded me," said Byron Verdell.

"I heard my husband jump on the trailer and he was like, 'Where are you?' and I'm like, 'I'm buried up under all this stuff," said Sandra Verdell.

While Sandra was searching for her husband, their 10-year-old terrier, Bella, was sniffing out her own search for the tiniest members of their family.

Cellphone video captured the moment the family found all four puppies safe and alive.

"Everybody is accounted for. We didn't lose nobody," said Byron.

The family says they are thankful for everyone who has come to help them so far. They are even more grateful their puppies are still alive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstexasanimal rescuedogtornadopuppy
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News