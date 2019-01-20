PETS & ANIMALS

Puppy born with upside down paws undergoes surgery

A hound puppy that had a rough start to life is now getting the treatment he needs thanks to veterinarians at Oklahoma State University.

STILLWATER, Okla. --
Milo was just five weeks old when he was surrendered to Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary. Jennie Hayes, who runs the rescue, could see that the puppy's front paws were turned upside, leaving him unable to walk. The best the pup could manage was an uncomfortable "army crawl." Hayes knew he needed surgery.

"He wouldn't have had any quality of life past another month or two, so it was definitely required," Hayes told CNN affiliate KFOR.

Veterinarians identified Milo's condition as congenital dislocation of both elbows, according to Dr. Erik Clary, associate professor of small animal surgery at Oklahoma State University, where Milo underwent surgery earlier this month. Clary said Milo's condition is very rare and very debilitating.

"Milo's surgery was complicated," he said. "For each of his elbows, we had to go into the joint and get his elbow back into alignment. So once we did that, then we had to place a pin across his joint to keep things stable."

Milo is now back home with Hayes, suited up in a front body splint to prevent him from using his front legs. In about three weeks, veterinarians will remove the split and take out pins from Milo's legs. After that, he will begin intensive rehabilitation therapy.
