Purina issues cat food recall after customers find rubber inside cans

ST. LOUIS -- Purina Petcare is voluntarily recalling wet cat food after several customers found pieces of rubber inside that could create a choking hazard.The recall affects three-ounce cans of Purina's 'Muse Natural Chicken Recipe' flavor. It is the only Purina product involved.The three-ounce cans have a 'best by' date of April 2020 and a production code of #80941162.The company has not said how rubber pieces may have gotten into the food.Nestle Purina PetCare reportedly noticed the issue after getting complaints from customers.If you have a can included in the recall, you can return the product for a full refund or call Purina at 1-800 982-3885.