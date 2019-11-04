New push to ban 'rat poison' to protect California wildlife

SAN FRANCISCO -- Wildlife groups are calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to ban six poisons.They argue animals like mountain lions, bobcats, and bald eagles can get sick and even die from eating rodents that have been poisoned.Wildlife Emergency Services is asking the Governor to take immediate action and to suspend or cancel registration of six poisons until they can be reevaluated.The poisons, some times are referred to as "rat poison," are Brodifacoum, Bromadiolone, Difethiolone, Difenacoum, Diphacinone and Chlorophacinone.There is a movement online that has already reached over 6,400 people.