Pets & Animals

Rabbit found with rope around its neck in New Hampshire river

RAYMOND, N.H. -- Police officers in Raymond, New Hampshire, said a juvenile may face animal cruelty charges after abusing a pet rabbit.

According to WMUR, kayakers found her in the river with a rope and 5-pound weight around her neck.

They said the rabbit, which is estimated to be 1-2 years old, was struggling to stay afloat.

"Animals will fight awful hard to stay alive, and she obviously tried hard," said veterinarian Dr. Matthew Cobb, whose practice, Candray Pet Care Center in Candia, is caring for the rabbit. "... She was pretty stressed and had clearly inhaled some of the river water. That was her biggest medical issue."

RELATED: New Hampshire man bitten by rabid bat hiding in iPad

Cobb said the kayakers found her at the right time.

"The rabbit is extremely lucky that somebody noticed and took the effort to help her out because she wasn't going to make it otherwise," he said.

A juvenile was named in the case after the rabbit's owners came forward.

"It's sick," veterinarian Matthew Cobb said. "I mean, what can one say? There's a million better ways if you don't want to have an animal to get rid of it, and if there was some other motivation, I can't begin to understand it."

Cobb said she's in good shape, but he's not predicting a full recovery just yet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew hampshirecrimeanimal abuserabbit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News