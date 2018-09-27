MONTEREY, Calif. --New video shows a breathtaking sight off the coast of Monterey Bay. A rare albino dolphin was spotted swimming with its pod of gray dolphins.
VIDEO: Rare albino baby dolphin spotted in Monterey Bay
Risso's dolphins are normally gray and feed only on squid, but a drone captured the white dolphin on September 20.
RELATED: Whale watcher: 'Off to the races, it's a dolphin stampede everybody!'
Monterey Bay Whale Watch shared the video.
According to marine biologist Nancy Black of Monterey Bay Whale Watch, the unique dolphin was first seen just over a year ago in the bay and has been spotted just a few times since.
VIDEO: Dolphins having fun with whales in Monterey Bay
And just when we thought the view couldn't get any more amazing, a humpback whale gracefully appears at the end of the video and shoots a rainbow from its blowhole!