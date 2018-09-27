New video shows a breathtaking sight off the coast of Monterey Bay. A rare albino dolphin was spotted swimming with its pod of gray dolphins.Risso's dolphins are normally gray and feed only on squid, but a drone captured the white dolphin on September 20.Monterey Bay Whale Watch shared the video.According to marine biologist Nancy Black of Monterey Bay Whale Watch, the unique dolphin was first seen just over a year ago in the bay and has been spotted just a few times since.And just when we thought the view couldn't get any more amazing, a humpback whale gracefully appears at the end of the video and shoots a rainbow from its blowhole!