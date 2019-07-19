Rare baby albino porcupine had social media guessing its identity

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine -- An odd-looking little creature had people guessing in Kennebunkport, Maine when it showed up at a train museum.Was it a cat in need of haircut or an all-white skunk?The museum staff turned to social media, asking if anyone could identify it.The consensus seems to be that it's an albino porcupine and that it's a baby, which would explain why the quills look fluffy and have not hardened yet.Porcupines are common in Maine, but albino porcupines are very rare: about one in 10,000.