Pets & Animals

Rare baby albino porcupine had social media guessing its identity

By ABC7.com staff
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine -- An odd-looking little creature had people guessing in Kennebunkport, Maine when it showed up at a train museum.

Was it a cat in need of haircut or an all-white skunk?

The museum staff turned to social media, asking if anyone could identify it.

The consensus seems to be that it's an albino porcupine and that it's a baby, which would explain why the quills look fluffy and have not hardened yet.

Porcupines are common in Maine, but albino porcupines are very rare: about one in 10,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmaineanimalscience
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News