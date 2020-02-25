Rare duck spotted in Central Park with plastic stuck on beak

I should be thrilled to see this Common Merganser hen, seen on the Lake in Central Park today, as it marks the 199th bird species I've seen in the park since I got back into birding in '16. However, it's tough to see it suffer due to our use of plastic. Rescue attempts ongoing. pic.twitter.com/hRTT9vzv6M — Bradley Kane (@WinoBradNY) February 23, 2020

CENTRAL PARK -- The New York City Parks Department is reportedly rushing to save a rare duck spotted in Central Park gagging on a piece of plastic.Bird watchers were excited to see the duck known as the "common merganser" and photos quickly spread on social media.One photographer captured a photo of the duck Saturday with a plastic ring jammed in its bill - preventing it from feeding.The New York Times says park rangers will take kayaks onto Central Park Lake to rescue the duck after several failed attempts by bird-watchers to reach it.