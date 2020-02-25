Pets & Animals

Rare duck spotted in Central Park with plastic stuck on beak

CENTRAL PARK -- The New York City Parks Department is reportedly rushing to save a rare duck spotted in Central Park gagging on a piece of plastic.

Bird watchers were excited to see the duck known as the "common merganser" and photos quickly spread on social media.

One photographer captured a photo of the duck Saturday with a plastic ring jammed in its bill - preventing it from feeding.


The New York Times says park rangers will take kayaks onto Central Park Lake to rescue the duck after several failed attempts by bird-watchers to reach it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscentral parkmanhattannew york cityanimal rescueabc7ny instagramduckcentral park
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A Day On BART 2020: What riding the trains is really like
VIDEO: Elderly Asian man attacked while collecting cans in San Francisco
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
Police looking for suspected driver who hit, killed girl in Castro Valley
Police cruiser rammed by driver suspected of running over 2 people in SF
Feds order South Bay reservoir be drained due to earthquake risk
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Show More
BART station agent worked 361 days in 2018, made over $100K in OT
Fired Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick breaks silence
Hospital holds wedding for terminally ill patient
BART Week 2020: What's the cost of your commute?
BART GM Bob Powers rides BART, discusses rider concerns
More TOP STORIES News