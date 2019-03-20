Pets & Animals

Rare yellow cardinal spotted in Alabama woman's yard

EMBED <>More Videos

Rare yellow cardinal spotted in Alabama woman's yard. Watch the report in the video player above.

THEODORE, Alabama -- A rare bird is a frequent flyer in one Theodore, Alabama neighborhood.

WKRG-TV reports, a cardinal that's yellow instead of red has been sighted in one woman's garden.

The cardinal rule of cardinals is they're red. But just like all rules, there's bound to be at least one exception.

When Karem Maldonado saw the yellow exception she made sure to catch it on camera.

"I decided I was just going to practice taking pictures with the red ones. So, I was just sitting down kind of hiding behind a green pillow," she said.

Karem says she stayed still, and then he appeared.

"Well at that point I focused on the bird. He kept on coming. I kept on walking toward the window, which I thought would just deter him and go away. He wasn't scared," Karem said.

Researchers at the University of Auburn say the bird has a rare genetic mutation.

Doctor Geoffrey Hill says it's similar to albinism in humans. Whatever the cause, Karem says the sighting touches her heart.

"To me it's just very special. My dad's been dead for 41 years, so that might be my dad," Karem said.

Karem's dad was from Ohio, whose state bird is the cardinal.

"That's the southern thing they say is if a cardinal comes in your yard, it's because a dead one is visiting. And I said, I must have a party going on in my yard," she said.

Karem says she's seen the bird more than once, and they generally only travel five miles from where they nest.

So, if you're in the Theodore area, keep an eye out for that rare yellow cardinal.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsalabamabuzzworthybirdsanimal newsus world
TOP STORIES
EU fines Google $1.68 billion for abusing online ads market
Accuweather Forecast: Soggy start to spring
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Final vote scheduled for Golden Gate Bridge toll increase
Changes to SJ City Hall gives parents proper place to change diapers
Santa Clara settles jail death case, riot gun used on mentally ill inmate
Arroyo High School assignment asked students to create Nazi time capsule
Show More
Northbound Hwy 101 blocked at 9th Street in SF due to flooding
WATCH LIVE FRIDAY: ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2019
Santa Rosa man displays naked mannequins in response to fence dispute
San Francisco inmates sue over jail conditions
Major BART delays between Castro Valley, West Dublin-Pleasanton due to equipment problem
More TOP STORIES News