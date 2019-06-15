pop-up

Rat-ical Bar pop-up Rat Bar in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rat-ical Bar pop-up bar in San Francisco

Want to have a drink and play with rats? You are in luck. A rat-infested pop-up bar is open at The San Francisco Dungeon June 13, 14, and 15th.

Guests can hold, play, and cuddle with domesticated rats from Ratical Rodent Rescue in Vallejo.

Tickets to The San Francisco Dungeon are $50 and include:
  • A signature welcome rat tail... ahem, we mean cocktail

  • A full San Francisco Dungeon tour

  • 30 minutes of play time with the rats

  • Exclusive cash bar access


Check out Ratical Rodent Rescue to learn more about rats or adopt your very own.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan franciscobarpop upratsabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POP-UP
99-cent Arizona Iced Tea-themed sneakers cause frenzy in NYC
'Good Burger' pop-up restaurant coming to West Hollywood
A look inside Ayesha Curry's pop up shop in Oakland
Should Stephen Curry run for president? Ayesha says 'heck yeah'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News