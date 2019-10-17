animal news

Rat tears into the sliced cheese at a supermarket

ALSIP, Illinois -- A rodent, most likely a rat or a mouse, was caught on camera nibbling their way through the pre-packaged cheese section of a Food 4 Less in Alsip, Illinois.

During a late-night grocery run, Christopher Allison noticed the small animal and started recording. The video shows the critter trying to eat through the plastic wrapping and get to the cheese.

RELATED: Pittsburgh woman finds squirrel's winter stash of nuts under car hood

Allison had a relatively light-hearted reaction to the incident, and can be heard saying, "That rat knows what it's getting into... he's ignoring me, you know he's hungry," while remaining calm.

However, John Ryan, the mayor of Alsip, did not have the same reaction. A post on the Village of Aslip Facebook page stated that Ryan and other officials involved made sure that "the original products were destroyed, the display was sanitized, pest control was dispatched and the pest control logbook was up to date and reflected 2 visits this week to address the vermin issue" in the supermarket.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsviral videowild animalsanimalanimal newsu.s. & worldratsabc7 originalsviral
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
VIDEO: Pelican waddles into fish and chips restaurant
Woman finds squirrel's winter stash of nuts in car
ANIMAL NEWS
VIDEO: Pelican waddles into fish and chips restaurant
4 peacocks search for forever homes in Bay Area
Marine biologists livestream their search for 'octopus garden' in Monterey Bay
Here's how PG&E power outage affects animals at Oakland Zoo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The Earthquake Effect: See how close you are to the Hayward Fault
Calif. Earthquake Early Warning System unveiled
The Earthquake Effect: The fall and rise of the Bay Bridge after Loma Prieta
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Bay Area remembers lives lost in Loma Prieta earthquake
Video released of UPS driver carjacking, wild SJPD chase on Valentine's Day
Show More
Quake drills taking place on anniversary of Loma Prieta earthquake
Pence says that Turkey has agreed to a cease-fire in Syria
Woman who streamed crash that killed sister rearrested after chase
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak next week
Magnitude-3.7 quake hits near Hollister
More TOP STORIES News