An incredible face-to-face encounter with a Humpback whale was captured on video in Alaska.

Rescue workers successfully freed an orca after it became stranded in Nueva Atlantis, Argentina.Fundacion Mundo Marino shared the incredible rescue on its Facebook page. The video shows crews helping the beached the killer whale to sea.According to the organization efforts began on Friday night, August 24.The team of rescuers from Fundacion Mundo Marino, accompanied by the Argentine Naval Prefecture and Civil Defense, tried to straighten the whale to prevent the blowhole from falling below the water, drowning it, said Fundacion Mundo Marino.The orca weighed about four tons, they said, so the task was difficult.Crowds of people worked for almost 20 hours before successfully reintroducing the orca to the sea.