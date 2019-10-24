Pets & Animals

Research finds rats can learn to drive, and even find it relaxing

It's a sentence that sounds too ridiculous to be true -- not only can rats learn to drive tiny cars, but they actually find it relaxing.

Video from the Lambert Behavioral Neuroscience Laboratory at the University of Richmond shows little rats driving little rat-sized vehicles.

Dr. Kelly Lambert and her team constructed the tiny cars from clear plastic food containers in order to study cognitive function.

They then rigged the vehicles with an aluminum floor and three copper bars that made the cars go left, right or straight, depending on which one was pressed.



That means the rats not only learned to press the gas, they learned to steer different targets on the maze.

The reward for driving? A Froot Loop cereal piece.

Even more interesting? Dr. Lambert's team found that learning to drive actually relaxed the rats, noticing a drop in their stress levels when they mastered the new skill.

But, just like many humans, they were not as comfortable being passengers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsratsresearchscience
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E planned shutoffs begin in parts of North Bay
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
PG&E power outage timeline
Power shutoff food safety: What can you keep?
PG&E Power Outage: Frequently asked questions and answers
PG&E Shutoffs: Same weather, different response
Meghan Markle says 1st year of marriage has been difficult
Show More
House passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony
After Alzheimer's drug shows promise, company to seek FDA approval
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
Oakland A's make $85M offer on Coliseum site
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
More TOP STORIES News