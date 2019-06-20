greyhound

Here's how two greyhounds spend their days after retiring from sprinting

HERTFORDSHIRE, England (KGO) -- Why are two retired greyhounds whining in unison?

Apparently, they are protesting the lack of "short walks, long sleeps and endless sausages," according to their human mom.

Tanya Kitscha shared video of her two dogs named Norah Bones and Donnie Darko, at her home in Standon, Hertfordshire, on June 10.

She jokingly calls them members of "the whine society."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsanimal rescueenglandgreyhoundanimal newsu.s. & worldretirementfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GREYHOUND
TIMELINE: Officials say Salesforce Transit Center safe to reopen
Salesforce Transit Center in SF to remain closed until June
Salesforce Transit Center shutdown hits 100 days
Preliminary findings released into what caused cracks in beams in Salesforce Transit Center building
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News