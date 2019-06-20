Here's how two greyhounds spend their days after retiring from sprinting

HERTFORDSHIRE, England (KGO) -- Why are two retired greyhounds whining in unison?Apparently, they are protesting the lack of "short walks, long sleeps and endless sausages," according to their human mom.Tanya Kitscha shared video of her two dogs named Norah Bones and Donnie Darko, at her home in Standon, Hertfordshire, on June 10.She jokingly calls them members of "the whine society."