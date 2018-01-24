PETS & ANIMALS

River otter dies after being shot in Walnut Creek

An x-ray shows an otter that was shot several times. (KGO-TV)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --
Wildlife experts are urging people not to shoot at animals following the death of a river otter in Walnut Creek.

X-rays show pellets lodged in the otter's head and neck.

Someone discovered the injured otter near the Shadelands Business Park on Sunday.

The medical team at the Lindsay Wildlife experience tried to save it.

"The current wounds were severe enough that it could not have been able to survive in the wild. It was starting to become more and more debilitated. So the most humane thing we are able to do in those circumstances is to humanely euthanize," said Lindsay Wildlife Experience spokesperson Amber Engle.

Veterinarians say the otter was blind and lost teeth because of being shot.

Click here for more stories about animals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimals in perilanimal newsshootinganimalanimal abuseWalnut Creek
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
2nd baby bobcat rescued in San Anselmo
Florida man, 88, burns raccoon alive over eating mangoes
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News