JFK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Rogue cat loose in JFK Airport

This is a random stock image cat, not Pepper. (Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens --
A rogue cat about to board a flight to China escaped and is currently on the loose in JFK Airport, according to Port Authority police.

As the passenger checked in, the cat, named Pepper, bolted and escaped into the upper structures of Terminal 4 Friday.


The passenger missed his or her flight.

Police, unfortunately, ended the search without finding Pepper. Anyone in JFK Airport who spots a black and white cat should contact Port Authority police.
