Safari West in Santa Rosa holds naming contest for newest giraffe

A male giraffe calf is seen with his mother in this photo tweeted by Safari West on Aug. 31, 2019. (Safari West)

By Vienna J. Montague
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Safari West in Santa Rosa needs your help to name the park's newest giraffe.

The wildlife conservation group made the announcement on Twitter Saturday.

The male giraffe was born Aug. 6, 2019 and is just about ready to meet his adoring fans, but park officials say he needs a name first.

RELATED: April the Giraffe update: Internet-famous giraffe gets to know her newborn male calf

Safari West says if you have a great name, send it to giraffebaby@safariwest.com by Sept. 3, 2019.

Park officials will pick their top five favorites and send them to the the Santa Rosa Press Democrat for a final vote.

The winner of the contest will get a certificate for a classic tour for two adults and two kids.

The winning name will be announced on Sept. 6, 2019.
