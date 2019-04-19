Santa Rosa man reunites with dog after car stolen with her inside

REUNITED. Dalton James is back together with his dog Kada after 2 scary days. Dalton’s car was stolen in Cotati on Sunday with Kada inside! She was found in Marin City, car thief was arrested in Oregon. Story today @abc7newsbayarea #homewardBound #abc7now #dogsarefamily pic.twitter.com/xFa8v0nn6d — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) April 18, 2019

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- It was a very happy reunion in the North Bay between a man and lost dog. A suspect is now in jail.Kada the dog was stolen along with her owner's car this week."It was a rude awakening, what would life be like if I lost her," said Dalton James.James is so happy to have his companion and friend home again.The 11-year-old mix is getting re-acquainted with her friends outside the Cotati Coffee company after two scary days.James' Honda Civic was stolen from a parking lot on Sunday with Kada inside."At first, I thought it was a friend playing a joke," James added.But it was no joke. Kada and the car were gone. Friends mobilized and and printed flyers. James made a desperate plea on Facebook for anyone to keep an eye out for her.Two days later, James' car was found in Port Orford, Oregon, with 37-year-old Danielle Lormer behind the wheel. She was arrested, but Kada was no where to be found.On Tuesday night, there were reports on social media of a dog running on Highway 101.On Nextdoor, some drivers posted that they spotted a dog matching Kada's description running in and out of lanes and tried to catch her."We were bracing for a sad ending to the story," said Lisa Bloch, Marin Humane spokesperson.Bloch says hours later, a Marin County Sheriff's deputy spotted the dog at a nearby shopping center."The deputy put two and two together and called Dalton to say your dog may be in Sausalito," Bloch added.James showed up and the deputy snapped a picture of dog and owner, together again.James thanks the deputy and strangers on social media. Cotati police posted on Facebook, "the power of social media wins again."