Service dog has adorable encounter with Donald Duck

ORLANDO, Florida -- A service dog working at Walt Disney World recently had a cuddly reunion with the one and only Donald Duck!

Nala the dog's encounter with the Disney character was posted to Nala's official YouTube channel on September 20th.

A clip posted to Nala's Instagram read, "Nala was reunited with Donald Duck today!"

Nala's owner, Megan, says the now two-year-old pup has been going to Disney World since she was five-months old, and even goes on the dog-friendly rides!

Megan has taken Nala to all four theme parks in Disney World, with Magic Kingdom being their favorite.

Magic Kingdom is home to some of Nala's favorite rides, including: Pirates of the Caribbean, People Mover and Astro Orbiters.

Megan and Nala document their adventures on their social media pages.

Nala's Instagram features photos of the adorable pup in different places across Disney.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
