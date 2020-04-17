Shedd Aquarium penguins star in adorable social distancing PSA

CHICAGO -- The penguins from Chicago's Shedd Aquarium are now the stars of a new PSA from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's office highlighting the importance of social distancing.
The penguins have now joined the ranks Jane Lynch, Chance the Rapper and other celebrities in helping to get the message out about the importance of practicing safe social distancing to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. JB Pritzker waddled alongside the penguins, and encouraged everyone to practice social distancing, even Wellington the rock hopper in his latest of public safety videos.
"Every resident of our state, whether you're 8 or 80-years-old, has an important role in keeping us all healthy," Pritzker said. "Staying home, washing your hands and avoiding gatherings are the most important things we can do right now, even Wellington agrees."
Pritzker even used schools of fish to demonstrate crowds to avoid.
"Shedd Aquarium is proud to partner with the state of Illinois to support and promote the unifying message of 'All in Illinois,'" said President and CEO Bridget C. Coughlin, Ph.D.
"We sincerely hope the incredible connection and joy the aquatic world brings to millions of guests each year will also help to amplify this important message to millions more during this unprecedented time when we all must do our part to stay healthy and safe,' she said.
