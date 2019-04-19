Whales killed by ship strikes and malnutrition in San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ship strikes and malnutrition are what caused the deaths of half a dozen gray whales in the past two months in the San Francisco Bay Area.The most recent whale washed ashore in Pacifica on Apr. 16.After performing a necropsy, The Marine Mammal Center of Sausalito says the whale died from blunt force trauma that can be blamed on a ship strike.A whale found days before in Richmond likely also died after being hit by a ship. It had deep propeller wounds that had severed its tail, or fluke.There's no cause of death yet for a whale which washed ashore near Hercules on Apr. 13.Seven gray whales have died in the bay area over the last two months.Three died from malnutrition and three from ship strikes.